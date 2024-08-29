Irish Continental Group plc to Issue Dividend of €0.05 (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Irish Continental Group stock traded up GBX 5.95 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 470.95 ($6.21). The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 466.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 449.09. Irish Continental Group has a 52 week low of GBX 364 ($4.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 540 ($7.12). The firm has a market cap of £774.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,550.00 and a beta of 1.02.
