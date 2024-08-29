Irish Continental Group plc to Issue Dividend of €0.05 (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Irish Continental Group Stock Performance

Irish Continental Group stock traded up GBX 5.95 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 470.95 ($6.21). The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 466.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 449.09. Irish Continental Group has a 52 week low of GBX 364 ($4.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 540 ($7.12). The firm has a market cap of £774.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,550.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Irish Continental Group alerts:

Irish Continental Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment provides ferry services carrying passengers and roll on roll off freight on short sea routes on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe under the Irish ferries brand; and chartering services.

Receive News & Ratings for Irish Continental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Continental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.