iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SHY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.82. 4,066,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,618. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $82.91.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.