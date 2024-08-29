iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.03

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.03 and last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 396037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.48.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $1.0192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,139,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,680,000 after purchasing an additional 472,635 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $215,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 264,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,895,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

