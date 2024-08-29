iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.03

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.03 and last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 396037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.48.
The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $1.0192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
