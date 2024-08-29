iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.55

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.55 and last traded at $94.46, with a volume of 238728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.79.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average is $88.75.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
