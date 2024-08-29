iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.55

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.55 and last traded at $94.46, with a volume of 238728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.79.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average is $88.75.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.