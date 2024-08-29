iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after buying an additional 5,813,688 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $498,454,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after buying an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.40. 828,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,987,317. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.92.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

