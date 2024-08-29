iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.27

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.27 and last traded at $83.18, with a volume of 8943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.84.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
