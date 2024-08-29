iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.27

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.27 and last traded at $83.18, with a volume of 8943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.84.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

