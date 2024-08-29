iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,196. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $25.42.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

