iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the July 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,823,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MBS ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after buying an additional 7,116,171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,414 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $158,046,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,461,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,573,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.30. 1,213,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,562. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $92.11. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $95.85.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

