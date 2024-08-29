iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.82

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 101738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.
iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $577.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECH. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000.
About iShares MSCI Chile ETF
iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.
