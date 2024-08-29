iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.37

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.37 and last traded at $57.22, with a volume of 2229245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.08.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

