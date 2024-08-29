iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Boosted by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

USMV traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $90.69. 2,120,964 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.