iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Lowered by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.85. 1,728,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,406. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.11.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

