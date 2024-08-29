iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.91

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.91 and last traded at $45.19, with a volume of 26814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.88.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $626.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00.

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9,202.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,483,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

