iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $306.04. 513,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,602. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $309.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

