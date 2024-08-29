iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.93. The stock had a trading volume of 185,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,172. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.44. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

