iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, One Day In July LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 112,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the period.

IJS stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.02. 99,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,735. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $111.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

