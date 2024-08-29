iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.67

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.67 and last traded at $97.48, with a volume of 38463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.71.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $802.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.52.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

