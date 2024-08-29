IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.33.
A number of brokerages have commented on ISO. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Financial cut their price objective on shares of IsoEnergy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Haywood Securities upgraded IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$5.50 target price on shares of IsoEnergy and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IsoEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that IsoEnergy will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.
