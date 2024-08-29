J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by DA Davidson in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $121.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

SJM has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

SJM traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.29. The stock had a trading volume of 199,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,758. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $146.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

