Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Jamieson Wellness Price Performance
