JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.