JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.00

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

JG Boswell Stock Performance

BWEL stock traded down $8.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $570.00. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 170. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $561.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $576.41. JG Boswell has a 12 month low of $471.01 and a 12 month high of $700.00.

JG Boswell Company Profile

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

