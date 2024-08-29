JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.00

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
JG Boswell Stock Performance
BWEL stock traded down $8.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $570.00. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 170. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $561.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $576.41. JG Boswell has a 12 month low of $471.01 and a 12 month high of $700.00.
JG Boswell Company Profile
