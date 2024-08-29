JinkoSolar (JKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE JKS opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

