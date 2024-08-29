Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Up 1%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.16. 1,023,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,525,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JOBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $37,399.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,639.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $39,309.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $37,399.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,639.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,336. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

