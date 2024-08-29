Joel Ackerman Sells 64,029 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DaVita Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,127. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.05 and a 200 day moving average of $137.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $156.44.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,615,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,933,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

