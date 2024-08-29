John Mutch Sells 1,000 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total value of $113,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,902.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of Agilysys stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.32. 163,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,808. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $114.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 40.32%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AGYS. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Agilysys by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,007,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after acquiring an additional 820,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,530,000 after acquiring an additional 217,008 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1,861.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,026,000 after acquiring an additional 209,836 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,039,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,546,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

