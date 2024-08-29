John Mutch Sells 1,000 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total value of $113,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,902.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Agilysys Stock Performance
Shares of Agilysys stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.32. 163,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,808. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $114.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.82.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 40.32%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on AGYS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Agilysys by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,007,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after acquiring an additional 820,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,530,000 after acquiring an additional 217,008 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1,861.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,026,000 after acquiring an additional 209,836 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,039,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,546,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Agilysys
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.