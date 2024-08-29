Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) Insider Larisa Moran Acquires 5,333 Shares

Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG – Get Free Report) insider Larisa Moran acquired 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.79 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,212.07 ($13,656.80).

Johns Lyng Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87.

Johns Lyng Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a positive change from Johns Lyng Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Johns Lyng Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

About Johns Lyng Group

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, Commercial Construction, and Other. It provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, disaster management, hazardous waste removal, strata management, and essential home services; and residential and commercial flooring, emergency domestic repairs, shop-fitting, HVAC mechanical, and pre-sale property staging services.

