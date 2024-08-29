Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 95.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $316,400,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $124,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,892 shares of company stock worth $197,011. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,208,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,345. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

