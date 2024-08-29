Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,935,000 after buying an additional 24,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.13. 7,093,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,299,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.20. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $167.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

