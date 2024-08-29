Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 1,993.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,993.33 ($26.29).
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.74) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.65) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, June 24th.
Johnson Matthey Stock Performance
In related news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,695 ($22.35) per share, with a total value of £406.80 ($536.46). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 69 shares of company stock worth $111,471. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
