JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Decreased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after buying an additional 815,598 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,588 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,292,000 after buying an additional 3,318,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,172,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,414,000 after purchasing an additional 187,656 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,761,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,271. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $58.66.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

