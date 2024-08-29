Junee Limited (NASDAQ:JUNE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Junee Limited (NASDAQ:JUNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 164.2% from the July 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Junee Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JUNE traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 920,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,927. Junee has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61.

Junee Company Profile

Junee Limited, through its subsidiary, OPS Interior Design Consultant Limited, provides interior design, fit-out, and maintenance services to residential and commercial clients in the interior design market in Hong Kong. Its interior design services comprise preliminary consulting services, conceptualizing clients design ideas with layout plans, and producing detailed design drawings; and fit-out work includes various activities making an interior space suitable for residential or commercial purposes.

