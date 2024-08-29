K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.39

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$37.39 and last traded at C$36.73, with a volume of 3013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBL. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

K-Bro Linen Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.36. The company has a market cap of C$374.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$93.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.57 million. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.9897795 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Insider Transactions at K-Bro Linen

In other news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total transaction of C$45,360.00. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

