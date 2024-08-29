K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $273,000 Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,020 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Cameco were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $35,700,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cameco by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Cameco Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.71. 2,946,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,367,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.79 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Cameco’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

