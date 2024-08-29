K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 1,000 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 134.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 1.5 %

INTU traded down $9.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $617.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $172.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $639.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $634.12. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,115 shares of company stock worth $68,487,006. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.