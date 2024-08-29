Karen Seaberg Sells 12,092 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) Director Karen Seaberg sold 12,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $1,096,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $122.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.60.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.17. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

MGPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 477.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 2.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

