Keller Group (LON:KLR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,636.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,636 ($21.57) and last traded at GBX 1,636 ($21.57), with a volume of 193221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,592 ($20.99).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Keller Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.78) to GBX 1,750 ($23.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Keller Group Stock Performance

Keller Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,446.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,214.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 972.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 16.60 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,823.53%.

Insider Activity at Keller Group

In other Keller Group news, insider Kerry Porritt purchased 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.62) per share, with a total value of £4,158 ($5,483.32). 4.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

