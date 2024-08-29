Keller Group (LON:KLR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,636.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,636 ($21.57) and last traded at GBX 1,636 ($21.57), with a volume of 193221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,592 ($20.99).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Keller Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.78) to GBX 1,750 ($23.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on KLR
Keller Group Stock Performance
Keller Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 16.60 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,823.53%.
Insider Activity at Keller Group
In other Keller Group news, insider Kerry Porritt purchased 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.62) per share, with a total value of £4,158 ($5,483.32). 4.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Keller Group Company Profile
Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.
