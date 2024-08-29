Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.31

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.31 and last traded at $99.44, with a volume of 3225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.28.

Kerry Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Kerry Group

(Get Free Report)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.