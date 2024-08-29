Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Up 1.2 %

KEQU stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.14. 23,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,278. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63. The company has a market cap of $156.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $55.62.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

