Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Given New C$190.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KXS. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$192.11.

Kinaxis Price Performance

Shares of TSE KXS traded up C$9.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$143.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$129.13 and a 52 week high of C$172.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$156.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$153.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 144.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$161.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.55 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 3.315416 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kinaxis

In other news, Director J. Ian Giffen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.75, for a total value of C$364,381.00. In related news, Director Robert G. Courteau acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$138.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$386,428.00. Also, Director J. Ian Giffen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.75, for a total transaction of C$364,381.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,593 shares of company stock worth $1,136,807. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

