Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.92

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.92 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 78300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on KNSA shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.73 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 136,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $3,491,580.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,257.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $601,107.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,281.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 136,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $3,491,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,257.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,729. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 172,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 147,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

