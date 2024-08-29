Kintegral Advisory LLC Acquires 1,365 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after buying an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Exelon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $382,015,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Exelon Stock Up 0.6 %

EXC traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.89. 5,015,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,743,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

