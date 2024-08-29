Kintegral Advisory LLC Grows Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kintegral Advisory LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 378.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,866,238,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,061,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,496,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,609,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,102,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,963. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $223.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.61 and a 200 day moving average of $201.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 5,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,476.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $5,232,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,190,909.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 5,739 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $1,205,476.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,387 shares of company stock worth $20,503,110 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

