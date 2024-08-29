Kintegral Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,005 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in Illumina by 166.7% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Illumina by 292.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Illumina by 86.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $131.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,586. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $171.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.05.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

