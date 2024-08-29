Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $10.66 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kintegral Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,956,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,209,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after acquiring an additional 206,165 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,556,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,021,000 after purchasing an additional 559,358 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,571,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,636,000 after purchasing an additional 246,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,987,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,949,000 after buying an additional 223,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 338,313 shares of company stock worth $57,539,677. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,644,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,368. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $171.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

