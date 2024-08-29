Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kintegral Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Waters by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 14,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Waters by 7.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.50.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $340.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,688. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $367.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.60 and a 200-day moving average of $323.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

