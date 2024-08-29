Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $4.23 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $16.79 on Wednesday, reaching $3,898.24. The company had a trading volume of 232,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,846. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,796.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3,693.65. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price target (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,068.32.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

