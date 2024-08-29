Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $544,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kintegral Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $37,393,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Argus lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.45.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.04. 1,544,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,268. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.82 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day moving average is $103.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,184.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $435,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,491.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,184.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

