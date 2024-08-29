Kintegral Advisory LLC Has $9.04 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Kintegral Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.92. 3,904,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,438,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.70 and its 200 day moving average is $170.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

