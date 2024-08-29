Kintegral Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LOW traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.88 and a 200 day moving average of $233.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.